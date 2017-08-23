Three Nominees Forwarded for County Judge Vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court, Eighth Judicial District provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Michael S. Borders, Broken Bow; Kale B. Burdick, Lincoln; and Martin V. Klein, Petersburg. The 8th Judicial District consists of Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Keya Paha, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Valley, and Wheeler counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is O’Neill, Holt County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Alan L. Brodbeck.