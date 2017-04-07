Three North Platte men arrested as suspects in Hershey area thefts

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men in connection with a break-in at a home north of Hershey which then led investigators to discover items taken in area thefts. Deputies determined two of the suspects were 22 year old Zachary Mendenhall and 21 year old Austin Myers, both of North Platte. The two were arrested Wednesday for trespassing and conspiracy to commit burglary. Both were placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Deputies continued to investigate and learned that Mendenhall and another subject, 21 year old Anthony Marquez of North Platte, had stolen several car stereos and other items out of cars around the Hershey area in the last couple of weeks. Deputies were able to recover the stolen items from a North Platte location. Investigators added several counts of theft to the charges faced by Mendenhall.

The third man, Anthony Marquez, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of theft, criminal mischief and trespassing. He also was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.