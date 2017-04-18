Three Seward citizens arrested for stolen firearms

SEWARD – Authorities arrested three Seward residents Friday on several charges. Seward County Deputies with the assistance of the Seward Police Department served search warrants at two separate locations in Seward regarding burglaries that occurred in early through late January. Among the items reported as stolen are numerous firearms. The searches yielded stolen property as well as altered firearms and ultimately ended in the arrests of one male juvenile and two young adults. After the arrests a third search was conducted at another Seward residence. This search resulted in seizure of ammunition relating to the burglaries.

Cody Shafer, 20, was arrested and was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, possession of stolen property, defacing firearms and possession of defaced firearms. Kashia Graves, 18, was also arrested and is being charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and possession of stolen property. An arrest was also made regarding this case in early February of an additional juvenile male.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case as there are still numerous firearms missing. If anyone has any information that could assist our office in locating these firearms please contact Deputy Pilcher at 402-643-2359 or Seward County Crimestoppers at 402-643-3334.