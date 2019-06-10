Three subjects arrested after vehicle rollover

North Platte, Neb. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover at 3:00 a.m. Monday west of the North Platte I-80 Interchange that resulted in minor injuries to three people riding in the vehicle and the discovery of suspected drugs.

Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says two individuals from Iowa were standing beside the rolled vehicle, 21 year old Daniel Njenga and 20 year old Nyarol Billio, when deputies arrived, but a third, 26 year old Lawrence Sino, had run from the scene with a large blue duffel bag. Deputies later caught him south of the accident scene without the duffel bag. Deputies eventually located the duffel bag Sino was carrying when he fled the scene; it contained various items of suspected marijuana and marijuana products.

Sheriff’s Deputies found at least 2 lbs. of suspected marijuana, THC wax, THC-infused gummy bears and other marijuana edibles and $500 in counterfeit $50 bills in and around the rolled vehicle. The three were taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Deputies learned the subjects were traveling from Colorado to Iowa.

Chief Deputy Kramer says each subject was arrested on suspicion of — Possession of Marijuana over 1 lb., Possession of Counterfeit money and Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute.

They were expected to be arraigned in Lincoln County Court in the next day or two.