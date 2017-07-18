Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, strong winds & hail to central Nebraska

Many reports of heavy rain and strong winds along with a few reports of hail are being reported filed after thunderstorms came calling Monday. Meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch with the National Weather Service in Hastings says an upper level disturbance went through central and south-central Nebraska Monday evening through the overnight hours….

“A lot of the storms were dropping some pretty heavy rain…anywhere from Dawson County in the Lexington area…all the way over to Grand Island was one swath of some pretty heavy rain and then there was another swath that extended from eastern Furnas County through Phelps and Kearney, Harlan, Franklin counties…over toward Webster and Nuckolls county even…so there was a pretty good area that was affected by at least a couple inches of rain.”

Last night’s storms also resulted in crop damage southeast of Minden.

Many reports have been received of rain in excess of 2 and 1/2 inches. 2.95 was reported 5 miles NNW of Oxford in Furnas County, 3.24 inches was reported 3 miles north of Holdrege in Phelps County and 4.18 was received in Hildreth in Franklin County. Flooded roads were reported around 2nd and Grant in Grand Island.

Rainfall reports obtained by the National Weather Service at Hastings:

Wilcox – 5.55″

5 SSE Hildreth – 4.94″

6 S Wilcox – 4.90″

4 SW Bladen – 4.82″

9 S Holdrege – 4.61″

Cairo – 4.55″

Hildreth – 4.40″

2 N Nora – 4.30″

Ruskin – 4.00″

10 SE Minden – 3.91″

Nelson – 3.83″

Campbell – 3.46″

Lexington Airport AWOS – 3.45″

5 SSE Deweese – 3.41″

7 SSE Lawrence – 3.35″

7 NE Superior – 3.34″

Holdrege Airport AWOS – 3.28″

Guide Rock – 3.22″

6 N Nelson – 3.16″

6 ENE Blue Hill – 3.10″