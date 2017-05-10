(Video) Thunderstorms move through central region overnight

Courtesy/Hailstone that fell in north Lexington early Wednesday. Photo taken by Melinda Garrelts

The National Weather Service documented showers and thunderstorms that moved through central Nebraska and northern Kansas overnight, packing rainfall and some hail.

Lingering thunderstorm chances continued into Wednesday morning with better chances in the late afternoon through the evening and overnight hours. Strong to severe thunderstorms will again be a concern, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Wednesday will be cooler for much of central Nebraska, with highs in the 60s, while north central Kansas and along the state border will see mid to upper 70s.