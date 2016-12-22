Ticket Demand High for Concert Series

The profile of this year’s NEBRASKAland DAYS US Cellular Summer Jam Concert Series featuring CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Chris Stapleton and Grammy Award Winner Alan Jackson has piqued the interest of ticket buyers. All kinds of ticket buyers. Among them, third party ticket vendors who have already bought seats and have them on the resale market for up to triple the face value of the ticket.

“We see this when we have high profile shows coming to town,” says Executive Director David Fudge. “These buyers grab inventory through our website and hit the resale market with them. And the unfortunate part is many people won’t know the difference and will pay much more than they should when we still have face value tickets left.”

Resellers not only will mark tickets up dramatically, but in some cases fabricate tickets altogether. “We had an instance a couple of years ago where we had tickets show up at our gate that were clearly not ours. They used an old logo, a fabricated barcode, and a radio station logo from Colorado. The people who presented them paid three times what we were charging, but had nothing that would get them in the show,” says Fudge.

The only way consumers can ensure they are getting authentic tickets is to buy them directly from NEBRASKAland DAYS. “We don’t use any third party vendors. We have tickets for both nights in all categories at this point. There is no need to risk purchasing tickets from anywhere but our website or our office,” says Fudge.

While tickets are available, sales have been brisk through the early part of the sales cycle. “We’re seeing early sales that rival the 2015 cycle when Florida-Georgia Line was in town,” says Fudge. “Based on the way this has gone to this point, I suspect we’ll have fairly large crowds both nights in 2017.”