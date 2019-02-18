Timetable still unclear for expanding Medicaid in Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 18, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. —  A voter-approved law to expand Medicaid in Nebraska is quietly taking shape as the state prepares to extend health coverage to an estimated 90,000 recipients, but key challenges still must be resolved and officials haven’t set a firm date to start enrolling people.

Nebraska officials say they face a huge undertaking with a lot of moving parts. Even though they must submit their plan to the federal government by April 1, administrators say that review could take time.

Nebraska Medicaid Director Matthew Van Patton says administrators want to err on the side of doing it properly rather than rushing the process. Some advocates say they would like to see enrollment start by fall 2019 so people can get covered by January 2020.

