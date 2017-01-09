Toby Keith to Headline the 2017 Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY, NE – The Buffalo County Fair Board and Midway Auto Dealerships is pleased to welcome one of Country Music’s greatest singers, songwriters, and musicians of all time. Toby Keith, presented by Ford F-Series, will play Friday, July 28 in the LandMark Implement Arena.

The familiar maxim of the triple threat – singer, songwriter, musician – doesn’t begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith’s most recent several months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career. He wrote, produced and released his latest single “A Few More Cowboys” to Billboard Hot Shot Debut status and the song is continuing to round up some amens and good-calls on its way up the charts. The release heralds’ new music following the successful and acclaimed 2015 album 35 mph Town.

From the moment Toby’s debut single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” shot up the charts to become his first No. 1, the engine driving everything else has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville. At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. The Nashville Songwriters Association International named him Songwriter/Artist of the Decade and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year. His songs have received more than 87 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide. Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade straight, with recent expansion into Europe and Australia. The awards are too numerous to count and include Artist of the Decade nods from Billboard and the American Country Awards, as well as the ACM’s Career Achievement honor.

He not only has had success with his music but he continues to give back locally, nationally, and abroad with several golf classics which fund the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses. As well as being recognized with the Spirit of the USO Award for his 11 USO Tours to date.

Opening up the night for Toby Keith, is up and coming country duo, High Valley. Their music has the sounds of “old-school and modern” beats and keeps a fresh and timeless feel of simple, classic country. The band has been selected for “Ones to Watch” by Spotify, CMT and Taste of Country. High Valley has amassed more than 10 million song streams worldwide, including 5.75 million for their lead single “Make You Mine”, which is also the duo’s first Top 30 chart hit.

Toby Keith and High Valley tickets will go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are $80 for the Gold Circle standing on the floor, $60 for Premium Reserved Grandstand Seats and General Admission Standing Only on the floor, and $40 for Reserved Grandstand Seats. All tickets have additional fees. Tickets are available at www.etix.com or by calling the fair office, 308-236-1201. For more information about the fairgrounds and fair, visit www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.