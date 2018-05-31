Toddler hurt in Omaha hit-and-run crash dies of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a 2-year-old boy hurt in a northeast Omaha in a hit-and-run crash has died of his injuries.

Police say Devon Morris died Tuesday at Nebraska Medical Center, a day after the crash. An autopsy will be performed.

Police say the toddler and a 5-year-old boy were among five people injured in the Monday afternoon collision. Police say a westbound sport utility vehicle was speeding when it hit a northbound car.

The SUV driver and a passenger walked away from the scene and are being sought by police. Another passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital.

The two boys and a 16-year-old girl injured in the car were taken to a hospital, as was the car’s 18-year-old driver. Another car passenger wasn’t injured.