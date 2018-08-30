Top reasons to get excited for hunting this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. – There are plenty of reasons to get excited for the start of Nebraska’s hunting seasons in September. None is bigger than the mixed bag opportunities across the state. Nebraska is where east meets west and north meets south, and our diverse habitats and wildlife offer mixed bag hunting opportunities not found anywhere else in the world.

Sept. 1 opens up possibilities for hunting big game, small game and waterfowl. It is the start of the seasons for archery deer, rabbit, dove, snipe, rail, grouse and teal. Fall turkey season opens Sept. 15.

Need more reasons? How about these:

One million acres of access –280,000 acres of private lands are enrolled in the Open Fields and Waters Program, which allows public walk-in hunting. Combined with existing state and federally owned lands, there are public access opportunities on over 1 million acres throughout Nebraska. You can find places to hunt and fish in the Public Access Atlas.

Nebraska Upland Slam – The new Nebraska Upland Slam invites hunters to try to take a pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie chicken and northern bobwhite in the state. Those who complete the Nebraska Upland Slam will receive a certificate and a pin. For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam .

Helping those in need – Hunters Helping the Hungry encourages hunters to donate whole, field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide. The Deer Exchange is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. Hunters and recipients join a database in which a search leads to the free transfer of venison.

Long seasons – Pheasant and quail seasons are more than three months long, archery deer season is four and fall turkey is 4½.

Abundance of species – Nebraska has white-tailed deer and turkeys in all 93 counties.

Variety of habitats – Hunt in the Sandhills, Pine Ridge in the northern Panhandle, Missouri River oak woodlands, Rainwater Basin or southwestern mixed-grass prairies.

Education and training – Just getting started or want to refresh your skills? Several learn to hunt workshops are scheduled across the state, and there are educational videos on the Commission’s YouTube Channel. Hunter education can be taken conveniently online.

Supporting conservation – The sale of hunting, fishing and park permits funds wildlife management, as well as conservation of wildlife and wild places in Nebraska.

Online and digital resources – Game and Parks’ website, OutdoorNebraska.org, is a resource for all types of information to plan and prepare for a hunt, including trip planners and guides containing rules and regulations. Mobile permits are available, as well.

Time spent hunting is time well spent – Hunting is never just about hunting. It’s about getting outdoors, making memories with family and friends and enjoying Nebraska’s beautiful landscapes and wildlife.