Tornado confirmed in Lincoln

LINCOLN – A tornado developed within a large supercell thunderstorm on the evening of May 5 near downtown Lincoln. This supercell storm produced widespread significant wind damage in addition to the tornado. The rating is an EF-2 with an estimated peak wind of120 mph and a path length of .5 miles. Path width was 200 yards. No injuries were reported.

Start Location is 4 miles WSW of downtown Lincoln. This weak EF-2 tornado damaged homes, an ice cream shop, destroyed sheds, and snapped trees along its narrow path.