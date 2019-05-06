class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Tornado confirmed in Lincoln | KRVN Radio

Tornado confirmed in Lincoln

BY NWS | May 6, 2019
Home News Regional News
Tornado confirmed in Lincoln
Courtesy/Jeff Bulin. Possible tornado near Lincoln

LINCOLN –  A tornado developed within a large supercell thunderstorm on the evening of May 5 near downtown Lincoln. This supercell storm produced widespread significant wind damage in addition to the tornado. The rating is an EF-2 with an estimated peak wind of120 mph and a path length of .5 miles. Path width was 200 yards. No injuries were reported.

Start Location is 4 miles WSW of downtown Lincoln. This weak EF-2 tornado damaged homes, an ice cream shop, destroyed sheds, and snapped trees along its narrow path.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments