Tornado reported as storm system pounds northern Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Tornado reported as storm system pounds northern Nebraska

BY Bob Brogan | July 29, 2019
Spencer, Neb. —  Authorities say a tornado was reported when a storm system moved through northern Nebraska.

Sunday night’s system included high winds, hail and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service says the tornado was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday by law enforcement personnel about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Spencer. Hail an inch (2.5 centimeters) in diameter was reported 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Spencer.

Station KBRX reports that a grain bin was destroyed and stock trailer tossed across a yard about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) north of O’Neill. No injuries have been reported.

