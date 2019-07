Tornado reported as storm system pounds northern Nebraska

Spencer, Neb. — Authorities say a tornado was reported when a storm system moved through northern Nebraska.

Sunday night’s system included high winds, hail and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday by law enforcement personnel about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Spencer. Hail an inch (2.5 centimeters) in diameter was reported 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Spencer.

Station KBRX reports that a grain bin was destroyed and stock trailer tossed across a yard about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) north of O’Neill. No injuries have been reported.