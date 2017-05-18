class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236711 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Tornado touches down near town ravaged by 2014 twister

BY Associated Press | May 18, 2017
PILGER, Neb. – A tornado has damaged a farmstead near a northeast Nebraska town that was ravaged nearly three years ago by a storm that killed two people.

Denis Oswald says he lives just a half mile from Pilger, which was struck in June 2014. He told the Norfolk Daily News that he spotted a funnel cloud above his farm around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was fueling a truck. After his wife, Julie, joined him outside, hail began falling and lawn furniture started to fly.

He says they took refuge in a nearby tin building and escaped harm as a machine shed was destroyed and a barn, cattle feeder and some trees were damaged.

The National Weather Service is sending a survey team Thursday to check on the tornado’s intensity.

