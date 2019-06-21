Tour de Nebraska cyclists soldier on despite rain, threat of more storms

Mother nature was not being very cooperative for Friday’s leg of the Tour de Nebraska, as rain in the area posed some additional challenges for the 460-plus riders taking part in the event.

Following warm and sunny conditions for the Thursday ride from Kimball that ended in Gering with accommodations at the junior high school gymnasium and late evening storms, the morning’s riders were greeted with yet more rainfall

Rider Karen Sandine of Lincoln said so far, her favorite is visiting the small towns of the Panhandle. “The first day we did a little rest stop in Potter, which was just a darling down, just wonderful,” says Sandine. “And just every place we stop, we get a really good feel of what Nebraska’s about, and what the communities do to make themselves home. And seeing the scenery.”

Friday’s routes were altered somewhat, with the 100 mile route cancelled, but rides of five to 70 miles were still available for the riders for the day. For Kahle Jurgena of Lincoln, the change in the day’s weather wasn’t a deterrent. “It’s kind of refreshing to get a nice change in weather too, you know, not always have hot days” says Jurgena. “We rough it pretty much no matter what happens. We have tents and last night we were in the middle of a storm, supposed to have hail but we still stayed out and tented. So, we just make the most of it.”

However, due to the morning rains, and the threat of more precipitation and storms later in the day, the Bands on Broadway event centered around the 18th Street Downtown Plaza was cancelled by organizers.