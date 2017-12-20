class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279507 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Town of Wymore looking for new police chief again

BY Associated Press | December 20, 2017
Courtesy/Wymore Police Department Facebook

WYMORE, Neb. (AP) _ The southeast Nebraska town of Wymore is looking for a new police chief.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that Jay Welch resigned last week to take a job in a different department. Former Wymore Police Chief Mark Meints agreed to take the job in the interim.

Welch had been police chief for a little over three years.

Meints says he’s not interested in the job full time, but he is willing to help because he lives there.

At full strength, the department has a police chief and two officers, but one of the officer positions is also vacant.

