Town of Wymore looking for new police chief again

WYMORE, Neb. (AP) _ The southeast Nebraska town of Wymore is looking for a new police chief.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that Jay Welch resigned last week to take a job in a different department. Former Wymore Police Chief Mark Meints agreed to take the job in the interim.

Welch had been police chief for a little over three years.

Meints says he’s not interested in the job full time, but he is willing to help because he lives there.

At full strength, the department has a police chief and two officers, but one of the officer positions is also vacant.