class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267749 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Toyota-Mazda plant won’t be located in Iowa or Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Toyota-Mazda plant won’t be located in Iowa or Nebraska

BY Associated Press | October 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Toyota-Mazda plant won’t be located in Iowa or Nebraska

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  —  Associated PresIowa has lost out on its effort to land a new Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant and its 4,000 jobs.

State officials had submitted a site in Cedar Rapids for the $1.6 billion project. Iowa Economic Development Authority spokeswoman Kanan Kappelman said Tuesday that the state apparently didn’t meet the project requirements.

Neighboring Nebraska learned earlier this month that it, too, was no longer being considered.

The companies haven’t announced yet where the plant will go, but officials have said the three finalists are all situated in the Southeast.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments