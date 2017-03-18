Tractor destroyed in fire southeast of Lexington Friday

The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tractor fire about 6 miles southeast of Lexington late Friday afternoon. A farmer was doing strip tillage at the time. There were no injuries.

Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said the farmer told him the hydraulic auxiliary light came on and the tractor kicked out of gear. After powering the tractor down and restarting it, some flames appeared beneath the frame and the tractor soon became fully engulfed in flames. Holbein said the tractor was destroyed and the implement behind it sustained heat damage.