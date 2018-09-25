Woman killed after a crash between a semi, tractor and car near Shickley

SHICKLEY – A Shickley woman is dead after a three vehicle crash near Shickley Monday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to Highway 74 and County Road 8, two miles east of Shickley at 12:58 p.m. where a semi trailer, tractor and Chevy four door all collided. According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor driven by 62-year-old William Swartzendruber of rural Shickley was eastbound on Hwy 74 and began to turn right on Road 8 when the semi driven by, 27-year-old Matthew Supanchick of Kearney ran into the back of the tractor. The collision forced the semi to veer into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane where he struck the Chevy driven by 83-year-old Marjorie Dowdy of Shickley. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Swartzendruber was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Lincoln. Supanchick was transported by Shickley Rescue Unit. Seatbelts were in use.