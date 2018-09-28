class="post-template-default single single-post postid-337982 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Tractor-Train Crash Claims Life of Doniphan Man | KRVN Radio

BY Nebraska State Patrol | September 28, 2018
Grand Island, Neb. — A collision between a tractor and a train has claimed the life of one man in northwest Clay County. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the BNSF railroad crossing near Road 318 and Road E east of Inland, an unincorporated village. The driver of the tractor, 60 year old Kurt Unger of Doniphan, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

