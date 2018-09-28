Tractor-Train Crash Claims Life of Doniphan Man

Grand Island, Neb. — A collision between a tractor and a train has claimed the life of one man in northwest Clay County. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the BNSF railroad crossing near Road 318 and Road E east of Inland, an unincorporated village. The driver of the tractor, 60 year old Kurt Unger of Doniphan, was pronounced deceased on the scene.