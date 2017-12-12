Tracy Lawrence and Lucas Hoge Add to Entertainment Lineup at 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska

Award-winning country music singer-songwriter Tracy Lawrence will perform exclusively for Trail Boss Ticket holders on Friday evening, June 1, 2018 at the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska.

“The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska 2018 planning committee is very pleased to announce Tracy Lawrence has been added to our entertainment lineup. We know he will put on a fantastic show for our Trail Boss ticket holders on Friday evening” said Rob Marsh, Entertainment Chairman and Co-Host for the upcoming event.

Lawrence has sold thirteen million albums, has a collection of No. 1 hit singles and has proven his popularity with a list of twenty-two songs on the Billboard Top 10 charts. Numerous awards come from

The CMA, ACM and even a Grammy nomination. Just over two years since it first launched in January 2015, the country icon’s syndicated country-music radio show, “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” has fast become one the genre’s most cherished.

Lawrence was nominated earlier this year for National On-Air Personality of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Radio Awards in Las Vegas. Lawrence is as equally passionate about philanthropy as music or radio. “I grew up in a strong Christian

family where we did a lot of things around the community,” he explains. “It’s really been something that I’ve done my whole life.”

Ask Lawrence and he’ll tell you there’s never been a better time for pushing the boundaries of creativity in country music. “You have to continue to grow and evolve. I feel really good about the new stuff,” he says of his newly released LP, Good Ole Days, “I’m really excited about getting it out there.”

Also taking the stage Friday evening will be Nebraska-native, singer-songwriter and rising country music star, Lucas Hoge. Hoge’s newest Album “Dirty South” was released in July of 2017. The album

ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart during its debut week. Hoge’s title track “Dirty South” is also currently climbing the charts and gaining momentum at country radio.

Whether he’s performing for troops overseas, sharing his love for the great outdoors with fellow sportsmen at a Cabela’s gathering or writing another song for a hit TV show, Hoge has that rare ability to

find common ground with just about anyone and draw them into his world. With a #1 album, restless creative spirit, abundance of Midwestern charm and a work ethic that won’t let him slow down, it looks like the best is yet to come.

Tracy Lawrence and Lucas Hoge will both perform Friday evening exclusively for Trail Boss Ticket holders. Saturday evening’s grand finale for all Cattlemen’s Ball Ticket holders will be a concert by the

legendary country music artist, Trace Adkins.

Tickets to the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska 2018 event can be purchased online at www.cattlemensball.com. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets now, as a sellout of the event

is expected.

Guests attending the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska are certain to have a great time. Popular country music entertainers take the stage both nights, while guests enjoy fantastic food and drink, featuring

premium Nebraska beef and locally produced craft beers, wine and spirits.

Marsh encouraged all to attend. “It’s not necessary to be a cattle producer to attend the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska,” he said, “and you certainly don’t need to know how to dance. All that’s required is a warm heart and generous spirit. There’s something for everyone at this two-day event – shopping, dining, entertainment, ranch rodeo, demonstrations, art, special activities and more – there’s something

fun and exciting around every corner.” Marsh added, “People should definitely secure their tickets now and make plans to attend! If you or someone you love has been affected by cancer, then the

Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is definitely an experience you don’t want to miss.”

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research. Ninety percent of the profits benefit the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, with 10% donated back to local communities’ health and wellness projects.

The Cattlemen’s Ball has become one of the Midwest’s premier events, raising millions of dollars for cancer research. Held in a different and unique location each year, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska gives host communities the opportunity to showcase their area of the state. Hundreds of volunteers, donors, patrons and friends come together for one unforgettable weekend in June when thousands of guests attend the Ball under the big top tents, beneath the stars.

The 2018 event will be held June 1-2 at the Randy and Becky Hergott Farm located just outside of Hebron, Nebr. For more event information and to purchase tickets, log on to cattlemensball.com.