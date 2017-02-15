Traditional food, performances highlight UNK Japanese Festival

KEARNEY – Nearly 500 people are expected to attend one of the most popular events involving international students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Japanese Association at Kearney will host its annual Japanese Festival at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) in the Ponderosa Room at the Nebraskan Student Union.

The event – free and open to the public – features traditional music, dance, martial arts, fashion and other activities highlighting the Japanese culture.

UNK currently has 129 Japanese students, the most of any foreign country on campus.