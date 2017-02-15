class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215580 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY UNK Communications | February 15, 2017
Traditional food, performances highlight UNK Japanese Festival
Courtesy/ UNK Communications. UNK’s Japanese Festival features traditional music, dance and other activities. The event is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ponderosa Room at the Nebraskan Student Union. (File photo by Corbey R. Dorsey/UNK Communications)

KEARNEY – Nearly 500 people are expected to attend one of the most popular events involving international students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Japanese Association at Kearney will host its annual Japanese Festival at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18) in the Ponderosa Room at the Nebraskan Student Union.

The event – free and open to the public – features traditional music, dance, martial arts, fashion and other activities highlighting the Japanese culture.

UNK currently has 129 Japanese students, the most of any foreign country on campus.

