Keith County Crash Kills Two

Ogallala, Neb. — An accident on Interstate 80 west of Ogallala has claimed two lives.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, five miles west of Ogallala, when an eastbound Toyota Tacoma pick-up crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound Dodge pick-up.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota pick-up was transported to Ogallala Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The names of either driver are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

Investigators have determined that seat belts were used in both vehicles. Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for approximately 3.5 hours while NSP troopers conducted their investigation.