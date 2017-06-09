class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241287 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Keith County Crash Kills Two

BY KRVN News | June 9, 2017
Ogallala, Neb. — An accident on Interstate 80 west of Ogallala has claimed two lives.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday,  five miles west of Ogallala, when an eastbound  Toyota Tacoma pick-up crossed the median and collided head-on with a westbound Dodge pick-up.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota pick-up was  transported to Ogallala Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The names of either driver  are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

Investigators have determined that seat belts were used in both vehicles. Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed  for approximately 3.5 hours while NSP troopers conducted their investigation.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
