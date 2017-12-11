Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Drug, Weapon Charges

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Omaha man on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Troopers stopped a 2001 Honda Accord for speeding near mile marker 336 on Interstate 80 just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, December 9.

During the stop, troopers conducted a search of the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a firearm, 6.8 ounces of marijuana, 29.9 grams of cocaine, and 6.4 grams of methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on multiple charges.

Ronald V. Mitchell Jr., 28, of Omaha, was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Driving Under Suspension.

Mitchell was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.