Traffic stop nets 1 pound of meth & 2 arrests

Two women were arraigned Friday in Dawson County Court on drug charges after approximately one pound of suspected methetamine was found in the car they were traveling in at the eastbound Lexington Interstate 80 on-ramp.

A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop of the vehicle with California license plates for rolling through a stop sign at an access road to Highway 283. Two 37 year old women were arrested, Christine Face, who gave a California address and was in the passenger seat, and the driver, Jamie Thomas, who gave no address. The two were arraigned Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officer did a check for warrants and driver’s license and was advised that Thomas’ license was revoked and suspended out of California. After Thomas was arrested for no operators license, the officer asked whether there were any drugs in the vehicle. The woman said there was marijuana. A search turned up less than an ounce of marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine

Judge Jeff Wightman set bond for the pair at 10 percent of $500,000 each. A preliminary hearing for the two was set for February 27 at 1:30 p.m.