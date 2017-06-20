Traffic stop nets cocaine

YORK – The York Police Department jailed a Colorado Springs, Colorado man Monday for possessing cocaine. Shortly after 11 a.m., a passenger van carrying seven adults was stopped in the Petro parking lot south of York after violating a stop light. During the stop, the officer smelled marijuana and was given consent to search the vehicle. During the search, an unspecified amount of cocaine was on the person of 27-year-old Kendrick Brown of Colorado Springs and field tested positive for cocaine. Brown was lodged in the York County jail and was charged with controlled substance – possession of cocaine. Three other people were cited for marijuana less than an ounce.