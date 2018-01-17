Traffic stop results in 4 arrests in Lexington Wednesday morning

Lexington Police Department made four arrests following a traffic stop around 10:00am Wednesday near 5th and Jackson Streets. Cap. Paul Schwarz says an officer was making a traffic stop on a vehicle to investigate whether it’s license plates were expired. During the process, a rear passenger bailed on the vehicle and took off running. Schwarz says the passenger was located about 2.5 blocks away and taken into custody without further incident but, found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine. Back at the vehicle, the three other occupants were also taken into custody on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted at the scene.