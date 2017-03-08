Traffic stop results in drug-related arrests

Three Omaha residents are set for a preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court Mar. 16 on charges of hashish possession and marijuana possession-less than 1 oz. in connection with a traffic stop Sunday at 11:13 p.m. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted the traffic stop because the vehicle failed to stop at the Highway 283 stop sign.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Lisa Tiffey, front passenger Daniel Rief II and rear passenger, Richard Birkholtz II, all 32 years of age. The deputy issued a warning for the stop sign violation and was given consent to search the vehicle. A search turned up marijuana in the front passenger seat, front passenger door, and hashish in the front passenger seat. In the back seat, marijuana was located, a vapor pen with the odor of marijuana coming from it as well as a marijuana bong.

The front seat items were claimed by Rief and Tiffey. The backseat items were claimed by Birkholtz.

Several bags of marijuana and hashish were located in the trunk. None of the passengers claimed the trunk items. Birkholtz and Rief also face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.