Traffic stop yields pot & two arrests

Two Colorado men were arrested after three pounds of suspected marijuana were found in their vehicle on Wednesday morning. The discovery of the drugs arose from a vehicle stop after a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle driving on the shoulder and in the passing lane of Interstate 80. The deputy was in an unmarked car and radioed for assistance. A marked unit stopped the vehicle at North Platte.

Sheriff’s deputies met with the occupants of the car and smelled the odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the car. Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle and located three packages of raw marijuana weighing a total of three pounds.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center for Possession of marijuana over a pound and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. The driver was identified as fifty-six year old Anthony Huff of Denver, Colorado and the passenger was identified as thirty-seven year old Hyrum James of Aurora, Colorado.