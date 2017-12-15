Traffic ticket leads to drug arrest

A speeding ticket lead to a drug arrest in Dawson County over the weekend. Shortly before 4:00am Saturday, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a car three miles west of Lexington in Interstate 80 for speeding. A ticket was issued to a 22-year-old Illinois man. After a consent to search the vehicle was obtained several pounds of suspected Marijuana and a few ounces of Hashish was located behind some subwoofer speakers. The driver, Andres Heredia, Jr. was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawson County Jail.

Heredia was arraigned in Dawson County Court on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Hashish and Speeding. He’s being held on 10% of $50,000 bond and is scheduled for preliminary hearing on December 28, 2017 at 3:30pm.

-O-