Trail & Boswell indicted for engaging in fraudulent activity

LINCOLN, NE – On December 12, two individuals, Aubrey Trail (51) and Bailey Boswell (23), were indicted for their involvement in fraudulent activities including the transportation of stolen goods, securities, moneys, State tax stamps, or articles used in aiding and abetting these types of crimes. Both Trail and Boswell remain incarcerated in connection with these charges.

These activities were uncovered during the course of a separate ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Lincoln woman, Sydney Loofe. Both Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell continue to be considered persons of interest in this ongoing investigation.