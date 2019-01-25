Trailer home and garage destroyed by fire near Cozad

Cozad Fire & Rescue responded to a fire call about 6 miles northeast of Cozad Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief Dan Niles says they were called out at 4:52pm and when they arrived on scene the found the garage to be “fully engulfed” in flames with some flames starting in the living area of an adjacent trailer home.

Niles says the home and garage were both destroyed at 76380 Road 425. Four family members inside the home escaped safely and there were no injuries on the scene. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid along with Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson Public Power District assisting at the scene.

Some chickens were being raised in the garage and it’s believed the fire started from some heat lamps being used there

Niles says firefighters were on scene for about 3.5 hours. He thanked everyone involved in fighting the fire. Niles offered a friendly reminder for those with electrical heat sources to monitor them and keep other materials clear from them.