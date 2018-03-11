Train-car collision leads to arrest for DUI

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 21-year-old Omaha man following a car-train collision around 6:45am Sunday in Greenwood. The driver attempted to cross the train tracks at an area that does not have a crossing for vehicles. The car became high-centered on the tracks and the driver left in an attempt to get help to remove the vehicle from the tracks. The driver returned, but was unable to remove the car from the tracks before a train approached. The train engineer noticed that something was on the tracks and attempted to stop the train.

The train slowed considerably, but struck the car and pushed it more than 500 feet. Nobody was in or near the car at the time of the crash and nobody was injured.

Troopers were dispatched and the driver of the car was arrested for driving under the influence and lodged in the Cass County Jail. He was also cited for reckless driving and trespassing.