Train-truck crash

RAVENNA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a Hazard man is dead after his pickup truck was hit be a train.

The Nebraska State Patrol says in a news release that the collision happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, while the truck driven by 88-year-old Alvin Bauer was trying to cross railroad tracks at Highway 2 and Imperial Road a couple of miles west of Ravenna.

Investigators say the train then hit the driver’s side of the pickup. Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene.