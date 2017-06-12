Train vs. pickup sends one man to hospital

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241728 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Tyler Cavalli | June 12, 2017
YORK – An Aurora man was hospitalized Sunday after his pickup was hit by a train west of York. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9 a.m., an eastbound Burlington Northern Sante Fe train collided with a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jerry Riordan, 35, of Aurora on Road J a half mile south of Highway 34. The sheriff’s office says Riordan was out delivering newspapers when they began to slide in his pickup. In an attempt to stop them sliding, he reached over and drove through the crossing and was hit by the locomotive on the driver side panel of the pickup. He was cited for failure to obey signal at railroad crossing. Riordan was transported to York General with unknown  injuries. There are no crossing arms at the railroad crossing.

