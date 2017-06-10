TRAN Celebrates Nebraska’s 150th With Trip Around Capitol

The Tractor Relay Across Nebraska is most of the way across the state now. After starting in Holyoke, CO last weekend, the group has steadily been making it’s way over the southern part of the state at 11 mph. They are also driving for injured veterans again this year through Operation Comfort Warriors.

Friday, the road led to Lincoln where more than 150 tractors went by the state capitol in honor of Nebraska’s 150th year of statehood.

To view the complete schedule for TRAN and to donate to Operation Comfort Warriors, you can find more on the Nebraska Antique Farming Association Website here http://nebraskacowman.com/nafa/ or find them on Facebook.

