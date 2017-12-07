TransCanada plans pipeline meetings in 3 Nebraska cities

Norfolk, Ne. — The TransCanada pipeline company plans to hold meetings in three Nebraska cities to discuss its Keystone XL project.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that company spokeswoman Robynn Tysver says TransCanada knows that many landowners have questions about the pipeline and the alternative route approved by the Nebraska Public Service Commission last month.

The company is arranging what it’s calling Landowner Engagement Centers in Columbus, Norfolk and Seward starting Monday and running through Thursday. They will open at noon and close at 8 p.m. each day. Landowners are invited to visit with company representatives at the informal gatherings.

Divots Conference Center will be the Norfolk site. In Columbus TransCanada officials will be at the Ramada Columbus Hotel and Convention Center. The Cobblestone Hotel will be the Seward location.