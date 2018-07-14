TransCanada to move materials, prep sites for Keystone XL

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The Keystone XL pipeline developer says in a letter to a Native American tribal chairman that the company will start moving materials and preparing construction sites for the project in Montana and South Dakota.

TransCanada Corp. said in the letter this week to Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier, of South Dakota, that the work would start in July and

go through the fall. Frazier on Thursday tweeted copies of TransCanada’s letter and his response: “We will be waiting.”

The project also faces legal challenges. A company spokesman says the preparatory work will ramp up over the year to position TransCanada for construction in 2019.

The project would move crude oil from Canada across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.