Traveling 9/11 memorial to make appearance in Lincoln

BY Associated Press | July 20, 2017
Courtesy/Blase Strauser Memorial Chapel

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A national memorial for thousands of service members killed after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks will be making its debut in Nebraska before traveling throughout the country.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial will be dedicated Saturday at Lincoln’s Pinnacle
Bank Arena.

Bill and Evonne Williams have spent years building the $200,000 memorial, which consists of 25 10-foot (3 meters) towers with photos of more than 4,000 service members killed in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bill Williams expects about 200 Gold Star families from five states to view the Tribute Towers.

The memorial is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Pentagon and Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in September; in New York for Veterans Day; and at California’s Reagan Library.

