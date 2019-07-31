Treasurer Murante, NEST 529 Announces 2019 Back-to-School Photo Drawing

10 Winners to Each Receive a $2,000 NEST 529 Account Contribution

Lincoln, Neb. (July 30, 2019) – Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced the start of the NEST 529 Back-to-School Photo Drawing. The second annual drawing is one of the many scholarships offered by NEST 529, which awarded $120,000 in scholarship account bonuses and contributions in 2018 alone.

To enter the Back-to-School Photo Drawing, families nationwide are invited to submit back-to-school photos of children 8 years old or younger now through September 30, 2019. At the close of the drawing, 10 randomly selected winners will each receive a $2,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account. Entries will be accepted by mail and online at NEST529.com/backtoschool.

“As children embark upon a new school year, we encourage families to once again celebrate this important milestone by entering into the second annual Back-to-School Photo Drawing,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “We are all lifelong learners, and understanding the ins and outs of saving is a lesson that will prove useful both in and out of the classroom. Good luck to all entrants, and we hope you have a wonderful school year.”

“The Back-to-School Photo Drawing is an excellent way for families to start thinking about the future, while also cherishing the present. We look forward to celebrating back-to-school season and the many reasons it gives us to smile,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “At NEST 529, we take great joy in being a part of the excitement that accompanies back-to-school season. Time flies as soon as the first bell of the school year rings, and before you know it, a child is considering higher education.”

More details about the Back-to-School Photo Drawing are available at NEST529.com/scholarships.

About NEST 529

NEST 529 is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct College Savings Plan, NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, TD Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and State Farm 529 Savings Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council. Families nationwide are saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which have more than 266,000 accounts, including over 86,000 in Nebraska. Visit NEST529.com and treasurer.nebraska.gov for more information.

About First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.

Investments Are Not FDIC Insured* · No Bank, State or Federal Guarantee · May Lose Value

*Except the Bank Savings Investment Option