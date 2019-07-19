Treasurer Murante Selected for Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowship Program

Lincoln, Neb. (July 18, 2019) – On Thursday, the Aspen Institute announced that Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante has been selected as one of just 24 elected officials to take part in the 2019 Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership program. The Rodel Fellowship identifies and brings together the nation’s most promising young political leaders to explore – among other topics – the relationship between individuals and their community, the responsibilities of public leadership, and to sustain the vision of a political system based on thoughtful and civil bipartisan dialogue.
“It is a great honor to be selected to take part in this prestigious fellowship. I look forward to having the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions with other elected officials from across the country and from across the political spectrum about some of the most pressing issues of the day,” Murante said.
The Rodel Fellowship selects publicly elected officials between the ages of 25 and 50 to take part in the educational and leadership sessions. Former State Treasurer Shane Osborn participated in 2007 and recently elected Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird participated in 2016.
As a State Senator, Treasurer Murante served as the Chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures Elections and Redistricting Standing Committee, and on the advisory committee to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.
Other members of the Aspen Institute’s Rodel Fellowship class of 2019 are:
Beth Bernstein, South Carolina State Representative
London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco
Chris Carr, Georgia Attorney General
Melvin Carter, Mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota
Jason Dunnington, Oklahoma State Representative
Brian Egolf, Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives
Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor
Steven Fulop, Mayor of Jersey City
Kate Gallego, Mayor of Phoenix
Jennifer Staubach Gates, Dallas City Council member
Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin State Treasurer
Adam Gregg, Iowa Lieutenant Governor
Cyrus Habib, Washington Lieutenant Governor
Glenn Hegar, Texas State Comptroller
Michael Hough, Maryland State Senator
Tanner Magee, Louisiana State Representative
David Meade, Speaker Pro Tem, Kentucky House of Representatives
Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Lieutenant Governor
Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State
Robert Sprague, Ohio State Treasurer
Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
Jill Tolles, Nevada Assemblywoman
Jeff Yarbro, Minority Leader of the Tennessee State Senate