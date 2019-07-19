Treasurer Murante Selected for Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowship Program

Lincoln, Neb. (July 18, 2019) – On Thursday, the Aspen Institute announced that Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante has been selected as one of just 24 elected officials to take part in the 2019 Rodel Fellowship in Public Leadership program. The Rodel Fellowship identifies and brings together the nation’s most promising young political leaders to explore – among other topics – the relationship between individuals and their community, the responsibilities of public leadership, and to sustain the vision of a political system based on thoughtful and civil bipartisan dialogue.

“It is a great honor to be selected to take part in this prestigious fellowship. I look forward to having the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions with other elected officials from across the country and from across the political spectrum about some of the most pressing issues of the day,” Murante said.

The Rodel Fellowship selects publicly elected officials between the ages of 25 and 50 to take part in the educational and leadership sessions. Former State Treasurer Shane Osborn participated in 2007 and recently elected Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird participated in 2016.

As a State Senator, Treasurer Murante served as the Chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures Elections and Redistricting Standing Committee, and on the advisory committee to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Other members of the Aspen Institute’s Rodel Fellowship class of 2019 are:

Beth Bernstein, South Carolina State Representative

London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco

Chris Carr, Georgia Attorney General

Melvin Carter, Mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota

Jason Dunnington, Oklahoma State Representative

Brian Egolf, Speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives

Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor

Steven Fulop, Mayor of Jersey City

Kate Gallego, Mayor of Phoenix

Jennifer Staubach Gates, Dallas City Council member

Sarah Godlewski, Wisconsin State Treasurer

Adam Gregg, Iowa Lieutenant Governor

Cyrus Habib, Washington Lieutenant Governor

Glenn Hegar, Texas State Comptroller

Michael Hough, Maryland State Senator

Tanner Magee, Louisiana State Representative

David Meade, Speaker Pro Tem, Kentucky House of Representatives

Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Lieutenant Governor

Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State

Robert Sprague, Ohio State Treasurer

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami

Jill Tolles, Nevada Assemblywoman

Jeff Yarbro, Minority Leader of the Tennessee State Senate