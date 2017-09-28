Treasurer Stenberg Receives Distinguished Service Award From National Treasurers Association

Lincoln, Neb. – Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg recently received the Harlan Boyles/Edward T. Alter Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST).

The award was presented by Ken Miller, Oklahoma State Treasurer and President of NAST, at the NAST Annual Conference in Boston. The recipient is selected by the Executive Committee of NAST.

NAST officials said the Distinguished Service Award is given annually to a “dedicated and committed public servant whose outstanding career has provided a respected voice for NAST.” Treasurer Stenberg was elected and currently serves as Midwestern Region Vice President of NAST.

This is the second national honor Stenberg has received recently. Earlier in September, he received the President’s Award from the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) for his leadership, commitment, and service to NASACT and his work on a national committee charged with revising the Model Uniform Unclaimed Property Act.

Stenberg is past president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), an association of state officials charged with collecting and returning unclaimed property to owners. NAUPA is a network of NAST.

Stenberg was elected Nebraska Treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. His term ends January 2019.