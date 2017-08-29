Treasurer Stenberg Recognizes NEST on the Farm Photo Winners at Nebraska State Fair

Grand Island, Neb. (August 26, 2017) – Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg today recognized six winners in the 2017 NEST on the Farm Fun Photo Drawing in an event in the Family Fun Zone of the Nebraska State Fair. Each winner received a $1,000 contribution to a Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings plan.

Money for the NEST contributions came from First National Bank of Omaha, Program Manager of NEST. The winners were selected from two age groups – newborn to 5 and 6 to 13 – in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

“The purpose of our NEST on the Farm drawing is to acquaint young families with our college savings program and to highlight farm and ranch life in Nebraska. There’s no better place to emphasize the values of farm and ranch life and the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy than the Nebraska State Fair,” Treasurer Stenberg said. “These photos cause us all to stop and appreciate the rural life around us and the values of hard work, honesty, and family that rural life promotes and we all appreciate.”

“Not only does the NEST on the Farm Photo Contest stir creativity and connect children with the great outdoors, but it also encourages families to save for the future,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “We are thrilled to contribute to the futures of six children from our state. Thank you to all who entered and a special congratulations to the winners.”

The winning photos featured the children in rural life settings including a tractor, a farm dog, a cow, a horse corral, a row of hay bales, and a display at the county fair. The photos can be viewed at https://treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/scholarships/essay/farm/2017/winners-announced/

This is the seventh year for the NEST on the Farm contest. While the annual event began as a writing contest, this is the third year that the contest has been focused on photography. The winners were chosen in a random drawing of photographs with farm or ranch themes that were either taken by the children or that featured the children. The contest was open to Nebraska children ages 13 and younger.

Treasurer Stenberg honored the following winners at the State Fair:

1st Congressional District

Nicole Kutschkau, Lincoln, age 3

Paige Petersen, Cordova, age 13

2nd Congressional District

Violet Nuss, Gretna, age 5

Josephine Wentz, Omaha, age 10

3rd Congressional District

Rope Garwood, Eustis, age 21 months

Evan Johnson, Gothenburg, age 10

To find out more about NEST College Savings Plans, visit www.NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov/cps/.