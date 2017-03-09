Treasurer to seek audit of Nebraska finance authority

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220890 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | March 9, 2017
Nebraska Treasurer Don Stenberg

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg says he plans to seek an audit of a state finance organization that is refusing to cooperate with his office’s request for information.

Stenberg told a legislative committee Wednesday that the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is denying him information that should be posted on the state’s spending transparency website.
Stenberg says the authority has engaged in a “campaign of obstruction” and made repeated excuses to keep him from getting access to its financial data.

His comments were made during a hearing on a bill that would allow agencies such as the finance authority to provide a link to their contracts to the state spending website, instead of raw data.  Stenberg says he wants auditors to review the authority’s finances and staff salaries.

