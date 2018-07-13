class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323168 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Treatment plan approved for man acquitted of killing wife | KRVN Radio

Treatment plan approved for man acquitted of killing wife

BY Associated Press | July 13, 2018
Home News Regional News
Treatment plan approved for man acquitted of killing wife

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has approved a mental health treatment plan for a man who was acquitted by reason of insanity of killing his wife outside a northeast Nebraska police station.

District Judge Paul Vaughan said Thursday that Bei Sheng Chen must remain in the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment until he no longer is a danger to himself or others. Vaughan ordered that an updated treatment plan be submitted by July 1, 2019, and he scheduled a review hearing for July 23, 2019.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station. She died hours later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments