Treffer and Renken Attend National 4-H Conference

Leah Treffer of Cozad, and Tigh Renken of Bertrand, were the two 4-H’ers who represented Nebraska at the 2017 National 4-H Conference. The 85th National 4-H Conference “Launch” was March 25-30 at the National 4-H Conference Center in Washington D.C. It is a super experience for 4-H’ers, according to Andrea Nisley, University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Educator.

The National 4-H Conference is the premier civic engagement opportunity for 4-H members (15-19 years) who are actively engaged in 4-H programs across the United States and its territories. The conference is administered by 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Held annually, the conference served to develop the next generation of leaders. Delegates attended training workshops, became acquainted with government and had the opportunity to meet with state leaders. The Nebraska 4-H Foundation is the sponsor of the 4-H’ers trip.

The conference program provides an opportunity to engage 4-H youth in personal development experiences that will increase knowledge, resources and skills; present a youth voice about specific issues to a partnering federal agency affecting youth and communities nationwide; and empower and mobilize 4-H youth to create positive social change in their communities in a meaningful and genuine way. National 4-H Conference is the pinnacle experience in 4-H citizenship, providing the opportunity for young people to connect, learn, engage, lead and impact their communities, their nation and their world.

Leah and Tigh have a responsibility to return home energized and committed to implementing some of the ideas discussed at conference and to work with other youth, adults and county Extension staff to develop a plan of action that works best for their communities. Together, they can turn ideas into action that can turn into enthusiasm that can spread to other youth and adults in the community and the state, Nisley said.

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) welcomed them to the U.S. Capitol. The students also went with Smith to the House floor.