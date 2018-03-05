Trending Upward At LRHC

LEXINGTON – Finances, patient census, surveys and worker satisfaction are all on the upswing at Lexington Regional Health Center. In their monthly board meeting, departments discussed their successes and approved the beginning of negotiations to bring the Bertrand Clinic into the fold.

Negotiations will begin for the capital purchase of the Bertrand Clinic. The Elwood Clinic is already part of LRHC. Leslie Marsh, CEO says that it just makes sense to take them under the health center’s umbrella.

In other news, Jim Hain COO, discussed surveys that had been taken by patients. He said that LRHC continues to receive high marks. Hain said that customers have rated their care at LRHC higher than at many other care institutions. Hain continued, saying little things make a big difference. Surveys show that patients appreciate the extra effort that all of the LRHC staff shows.

“This is exactly the culture we are trying to establish here,” Hain said.

Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson introduced a new service line that will be available that will include Botox treatments. Carlson said that it is an opportunity to bring more people into the hospital. She said that they are hoping to add more treatments to remove wrinkles and lines.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner presented the financial report for the month of January. Eschenbrenner reported that the average daily census of the hospital was up four patients to 10.2. Outpatient numbers also continue to grow. Because of all of this, cash reserves have increased. One of the great successes has been in Swing Bed. Marsh said that people are starting to learn that they have choices when it comes to their care.

“Patients are learning to advocate for themselves,” Marsh said, “and they are choosing to come to Lexington Regional.”

Last month, Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources, reported on the conclusion of “Virtuous Training” that had taken place over the last three years at LRHC. The training was intended to make the health center a better place to work and a more inviting place to receive care. Denker said the training had been successful. Employee satisfaction had risen a great deal and that, in turn, has affected customer surveys in a positive way. According to a survey 98% of LRHC employees would recommend getting a job there. That number is an increase from 66% in 2014. Another example of this satisfaction is the fact that there is a waiting list of nurses that want to work at the health center. This is unusual in a profession that has a shortage of applicants.