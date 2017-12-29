Tri-City Food Fight Update: Hastings Museum in the Lead

Kearney, Neb. — Dec. 28, 2017 – With only a few days left until the end of the year, the annual Tri-City Food Fight is quickly coming to a close. Donors have until December 31 to make their contributions of non-perishable food items at the Archway in Kearney, the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Hastings Museum. On January 2nd , we’ll see which community organization has raised the most in donations for area food pantries.

So far, the Archway in Kearney has raised 1,756 pounds of food, Stuhr Museum has 2,082 pounds and Hastings Museum maintains a commanding lead with 3,497 pounds.

Local food pantries serve a crucial mission all year round and help people who are in financial crisis from sinking into chronic poverty.

Canned foods are the most common items donated, numerous products are needed: peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and sauce, boxed potatoes, cereal, jello, tuna and hamburger helper mixes, soup, crackers, and pancake mix. Dish soap, bath soap, toilet tissue, and shampoo also can be donated.

The Food Fight ends December 31. To participate, simply take a food donation to any of the participating organizations and drop it off in the designated area.

For more information on the Tri City Food Fight campaign, contact Becky Tideman, Hastings Museum Marketing Director, (402) 461-2399 orbtideman@hastingsmuseum.org; Stuhr Museum Marketing Director Mike Bockoven at (308) 385-5316 ext. 208 or via e-mail at marketing@stuhrmuseum.org; or the Marketing Director at The Archway, Mark Foradori at (308) 237-1000 or via e-mail at mforadori@archway.org.