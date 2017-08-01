Trial Begins For Gothenburg Airport Authority

LEXINGTON – Jurors were selected for a trail on Tuesday involving a former Gothenburg Airport Authority employee and the Airport Authority over wrongful termination.

Dennis Brown, was the manager of the Gothenburg Airport from July of 2011 until October of 2013. According to Brown at that time he approached the the Airport Authority members about some of the rules he felt were being overlooked at the airport.

The board contends that Brown was often upset with his job and and on several occasions said he wanted to resign. After renewing Brown’s year to year contract in July of 2013 things came to a head in September. After a meeting with a board member, the Airport Authority says, Brown verbally resigned. The Authority accepted the resignation, Brown however, says that didn’t happen.

Brown and his wife, Carol are requesting a judgment in their favor for relief of lost wages from the breech of contract and personal damage to their reputation.

The trail is scheduled to conclude this week at the Dawson County Courthouse.