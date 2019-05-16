class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385136 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY AP | May 16, 2019
Trial date set for 1 of 2 men charged in Hastings slaying

HASTINGS, Neb. – A trial has been scheduled for one of two men charged in the shooting death of a Hastings man.

Adams County District Court records say 22-year-old Daniel Harden has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Authorities say Harden and 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, killed 19-year-old Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017, during a robbery attempt.

Harden’s trial is set to begin Oct. 22 in Hastings. Mullen also has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is awaiting trial.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
